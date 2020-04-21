Nvidia's Streaming Service Keeps Losing More And More Games

Image : Warner Bros. Interactive

Games like Oxygen Not Included, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and the entire Arkham series are set to be pulled from GeForce Now on April 24.

Nvidia announced the latest round of departures in a blog post last night about the future of its fledgling video game streaming platform. “We’re transitioning as many games to GeForce NOW as possible over this time,” the company wrote. “For those leaving, we’ll give gamers as much notice as possible.”

But in this case, that notice turned out to be only four days. “Games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment will be removed from the service on Friday, April 24,” the company wrote. “We hope they’ll return in the future.”

GeForce Now, a monthly subscription that lets you stream PC games you already own to any computer or mobile device, launched back in February and immediately started losing major games like Fallout 4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Some developers weren’t even aware their games were supported on the platform until others alerted them.

While certain publishers have bailed, others are sticking by GeForce Now. One of the most notable is Ubisoft, which Nvidia announced in its blog post will be adding GeForce Now support for the complete Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series. Epic Games is another: Subscribers can currently use the service to stream Fortnite and other Epic Store PC exclusives like Remedy’s Control. “Thirty of the top 40 most-played games on Steam already stream on GeForce NOW,” Nvidia wrote. “And we’re working to bring over 1,500 more games to the service.”

To make up for some of the higher profile games that have recently been pulled, Nvidia is currently making the first three months of GeForce Now free.