News

Millions Of People Just Watched A Wild Travis Scott Show In Fortnite

Luke Plunkett
Rapper Travis Scott just made an appearance for the first of five shows he’ll be starring in for Fortnite, and if you’re a fan of either of those things—like the millions of people who tuned in to watch—it was one hell of an event.

While only running for around ten minutes, and focused on the debut of a new single, the whole thing could have just been some players standing around watching a Travis Scott model on a stage rapping.

Instead, everyone watching got giants, space travel, underwater sections and a lot of lasers.

Video: GamesRadar

Media firm Lightshed put some quick numbers together on viewership, and found that over two million fans were just watching, without even being in the game themselves:

There’ll be four more concerts held in the game over the next few days.

This of course isn’t the first time an artist has played a show inside Fortnite; Marshmello played one last year too that was, by our own intrepid Fortnite reporter’s account, pretty great.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

