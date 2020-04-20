Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Super Mario Maker 2 Now Lets You Create Worlds

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:super mario maker 2
super mario maker 2nintendo switchnintendosuper mario makerkotaku core
1
Illustration for article titled iSuper Mario Maker 2 /iNow Lets You Create Worlds

While previously Super Mario Maker 2 has been about creating Mario levels, the game’s final update adds something a bit bigger: a “World Maker”.

Advertisement

As you can see in this introductory video below, you’ll now be able to create your own overworld maps, filling it with stops that lead to your own levels. There are even bonus stages and warp pipes.

We are, basically, after all these years of Super Mario Making, now able to fully create our own Super Mario games from start to finish. Which isn’t just a tidy way of organising your stages, but also lets creators explore themes or stories that can tie levels together using the overworld.

Advertisement

Hell of a way for Nintendo to mark the game’s “final major update”.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Man Brings Tom Nook To Life With His Nipple

$1,900 Death Stranding Jacket Released, Sells Out Instantly

Former White House Press Secretary Blames China After Getting Bamboozled Over Bootleg PS4 Controller

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now