Assassin's Creed Shadows Tips Galore And More Of The Week's Best Gaming Pointers

Assassin's Creed Shadows is an open-world RPG through and through, complete with stats to level up and progressively more powerful gear to find. As you might expect, it employs a level scaling system, where the enemies and quests you encounter get stronger as you do. That is to say, if you're level five, the enemies around you will be level five. When you reach level six, the enemies will turn into level six enemies. Easy, right? - Timothy Monbleau