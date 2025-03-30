Assassin's Creed Shadows Tips Galore And More Of The Week's Best Gaming Pointers

Whether you want to know how to use Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ level scaling to your advantage, get rich quick in feudal Japan, or make your hideout as pretty as it can be, we’ve got the tips for you this week. In addition to that, we’ll also help you get started in Atomfall and tell you what to expect out of AI Limit, so read on.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world RPG through and through, complete with stats to level up and progressively more powerful gear to find. As you might expect, it employs a level scaling system, where the enemies and quests you encounter get stronger as you do. That is to say, if you’re level five, the enemies around you will be level five. When you reach level six, the enemies will turn into level six enemies. Easy, right? - Timothy Monbleau Read More
You’d be entirely forgiven for thinking that the Projects screen in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is just a Battle Pass system. The gradual drip feed of rewards presented in a straight line evokes strong déjà vu of countless live service and free-to-play games like Fortnite or Genshin Impact. Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has microtransactions, so you might (reasonably) fear that Projects exist just to separate your cash from your wallet. Fortunately, while Projects are similar to Battle Passes in form, they differ a bit in function. - Timothy Monbleau Read More
While it’s completely viable to cut down your foes solely via stealthy assassinations and brute-force katana strikes as either Naoe or Yasuke, leveling up and investing in additional abilities makes combat far more enticing. You can Spartan kick your enemies as Yasuke and lurch forward in a lightning-quick strike as Naoe. But such skills require you to spend time earning XP to invest Mastery Points. But how can you do so in the most efficient, and quickest, ways? - Brandon Morgan Read More
I’ve heard tales of people willingly and happily spending an hour or two—sometimes even three or more—in a game’s character creator. Folks craft celebrity lookalikes, themselves, and their ideal vision of the perfect hero. Personally, I’m in and out in five minutes, ready to play. But what happens if you speed through that process with your character and then find it’s subpar in gameplay? Fortunately, Monster Hunter Wilds won’t shoulder you with buyer’s remorse given its various settings for tweaking your character’s style. - Brandon Morgan Read More
When I first discovered the ornament vendor in Assassin’s Creed Shadows—the kindly woman selling decorations and customization options for the hideout—I had a feeling I’d end up spending tons of Mon decking out my dojo. Well, that assumption was correct. Many thousands of Mon later, I was rolling in rocks, trees, and roofing materials. But I was out of money. So I had to find some new strats to keep the cash flowing. - Brandon Morgan Read More
There is an abundance of soulslike titles these days, giving fans of the brutal genre plenty of options for where to spend their time exploring, making builds, and taking down extremely challenging bosses. If you’re an anime enthusiast as well, you may have had your eye on AI Limit, which costs only $35. This may leave you wondering how long of a journey the game offers and whether it’s worth investing in. So let’s get into it. - Billy Givens Read More
There have been quite a few games over the years that examine the fallout of a nuclear event, but developer Rebellion’s new title Atomfall distinguishes itself by using a real-life accident as the basis for its tale. Taking place in an alternate reality following the Windscale nuclear disaster of 1957, this UK-based survival-action experience provides a large open-world experience with plenty to do and see in a radioactive England. Here’s how long it’ll take you to see what Atomfall has to offer. - Billy Givens Read More
Customization is one of my favorite parts of just about any video game, followed closely by base-building elements. Assassin’s Creed Shadows features both, and you can even customize your base—otherwise known as your hideout—with cherry blossom trees, deer statues, intricate pathways, and so much more. Unfortunately, it’ll cost you. Who knew interior and exterior decorating would be such a lucrative market in Feudal Japan?! - Brandon Morgan Read More
If you’re just diving into Atomfall, you should know this survival title is designed to test your skills and patience (in a good way). With danger lurking around every corner and extremely limited resources at your disposal, you’ll want to approach every moment with caution and planning. Before you set off on your journey in Atomfall, here are three tips to keep in mind that can help improve your chances at survival. - Billy Givens Read More