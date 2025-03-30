Is Alan Wake Worth Playing Before Its Sequel? | Total Recall
Assassin's Creed Shadows Tips Galore And More Of The Week's Best Gaming Pointers

Game Tips

We'll also help you get started in Atomfall and fill you in on AI Limit

ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled Assassin&#39;s Creed Shadows Tips Galore And More Of The Week&#39;s Best Gaming Pointers
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku, Ubisoft / Kotaku, Ubisoft / Kotaku, Capcom / Kotaku, Ubisoft / Kotaku, SenseGames, Ubisoft / Kotaku, Image: Rebellion, Rebellion, Rebellion

Whether you want to know how to use Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ level scaling to your advantage, get rich quick in feudal Japan, or make your hideout as pretty as it can be, we’ve got the tips for you this week. In addition to that, we’ll also help you get started in Atomfall and tell you what to expect out of AI Limit, so read on.

2 / 12

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Uses Level Scaling, But You Can Exploit The Heck Out Of It

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Uses Level Scaling, But You Can Exploit The Heck Out Of It

A screenshot of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Naoe is on top of a building, looking out at a vast mountainous autumn landscape.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world RPG through and through, complete with stats to level up and progressively more powerful gear to find. As you might expect, it employs a level scaling system, where the enemies and quests you encounter get stronger as you do. That is to say, if you’re level five, the enemies around you will be level five. When you reach level six, the enemies will turn into level six enemies. Easy, right? - Timothy Monbleau Read More

3 / 12

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ ‘Projects’ Aren’t Quite Battle Passes, But They’re Close

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ ‘Projects’ Aren’t Quite Battle Passes, But They’re Close

A screenshot from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. A digitally fragmented silhouette of a person is standing in a dark landscape in front of two cherry blossom trees.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

You’d be entirely forgiven for thinking that the Projects screen in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is just a Battle Pass system. The gradual drip feed of rewards presented in a straight line evokes strong déjà vu of countless live service and free-to-play games like Fortnite or Genshin Impact. Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has microtransactions, so you might (reasonably) fear that Projects exist just to separate your cash from your wallet. Fortunately, while Projects are similar to Battle Passes in form, they differ a bit in function. - Timothy Monbleau Read More

4 / 12

How To Level Up Mad Fast In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

How To Level Up Mad Fast In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

A one-on-one duel with Yasuke in a burning castle in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

While it’s completely viable to cut down your foes solely via stealthy assassinations and brute-force katana strikes as either Naoe or Yasuke, leveling up and investing in additional abilities makes combat far more enticing. You can Spartan kick your enemies as Yasuke and lurch forward in a lightning-quick strike as Naoe. But such skills require you to spend time earning XP to invest Mastery Points. But how can you do so in the most efficient, and quickest, ways? - Brandon Morgan Read More

5 / 12

Be The Most Stylish Hunter In The Desert By Changing Your Appearance In Monster Hunter Wilds

Be The Most Stylish Hunter In The Desert By Changing Your Appearance In Monster Hunter Wilds

A female NPC in Monster Hunter Wilds looks past the camera.
Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

I’ve heard tales of people willingly and happily spending an hour or two—sometimes even three or more—in a game’s character creator. Folks craft celebrity lookalikes, themselves, and their ideal vision of the perfect hero. Personally, I’m in and out in five minutes, ready to play. But what happens if you speed through that process with your character and then find it’s subpar in gameplay? Fortunately, Monster Hunter Wilds won’t shoulder you with buyer’s remorse given its various settings for tweaking your character’s style. - Brandon Morgan Read More

6 / 12

Get Rich Quick In Assassin’s Creed Shadows To Lord Over Feudal Japan

Get Rich Quick In Assassin’s Creed Shadows To Lord Over Feudal Japan

Yasuke stands on a dock while wearing fancy armor. Ships set sail behind him.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

When I first discovered the ornament vendor in Assassin’s Creed Shadows—the kindly woman selling decorations and customization options for the hideout—I had a feeling I’d end up spending tons of Mon decking out my dojo. Well, that assumption was correct. Many thousands of Mon later, I was rolling in rocks, trees, and roofing materials. But I was out of money. So I had to find some new strats to keep the cash flowing. - Brandon Morgan Read More

7 / 12

AI Limit Offers A Sizeable Soulslike Experience

AI Limit Offers A Sizeable Soulslike Experience

An image of a character in a robe holding a staff while kneeling on their knees in a dark tunnel.
Screenshot: SenseGames

There is an abundance of soulslike titles these days, giving fans of the brutal genre plenty of options for where to spend their time exploring, making builds, and taking down extremely challenging bosses. If you’re an anime enthusiast as well, you may have had your eye on AI Limit, which costs only $35. This may leave you wondering how long of a journey the game offers and whether it’s worth investing in. So let’s get into it. - Billy Givens Read More

8 / 12

These Are The Best Skills To Grab First In Atomfall

These Are The Best Skills To Grab First In Atomfall

Promotional art for Atomfall shows a person with an assault rifle looking out over a storm.
Image: Rebellion

To level your skills up in Atomfall, you’ll need to find Training Stimulants. And while you’ll have a solid selection of skills you can buy early on, you can add additional skills to your repertoire by finding manuals out in the world. But which to choose first? - Billy Givens Read More

9 / 12

You Can Finish Atomfall Pretty Quickly, If You Rush Through The Wasteland

You Can Finish Atomfall Pretty Quickly, If You Rush Through The Wasteland

A man walks toward the camera while wielding an assault rifle.
Image: Rebellion

There have been quite a few games over the years that examine the fallout of a nuclear event, but developer Rebellion’s new title Atomfall distinguishes itself by using a real-life accident as the basis for its tale. Taking place in an alternate reality following the Windscale nuclear disaster of 1957, this UK-based survival-action experience provides a large open-world experience with plenty to do and see in a radioactive England. Here’s how long it’ll take you to see what Atomfall has to offer. - Billy Givens Read More

10 / 12

Take A Break From Murderous Revenge With Some Interior Design In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Take A Break From Murderous Revenge With Some Interior Design In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Yasuke standing before the main hideout entrance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Customization is one of my favorite parts of just about any video game, followed closely by base-building elements. Assassin’s Creed Shadows features both, and you can even customize your base—otherwise known as your hideout—with cherry blossom trees, deer statues, intricate pathways, and so much more. Unfortunately, it’ll cost you. Who knew interior and exterior decorating would be such a lucrative market in Feudal Japan?! - Brandon Morgan Read More

11 / 12

Go-To Strategies To Survive Atomfall’s Irradiated Wilds

Go-To Strategies To Survive Atomfall’s Irradiated Wilds

An abaonded telephone booth sits in an irradiated wasteland.
Image: Rebellion

If you’re just diving into Atomfall, you should know this survival title is designed to test your skills and patience (in a good way). With danger lurking around every corner and extremely limited resources at your disposal, you’ll want to approach every moment with caution and planning. Before you set off on your journey in Atomfall, here are three tips to keep in mind that can help improve your chances at survival. - Billy Givens Read More

12 / 12