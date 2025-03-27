AI Limit Offers A Sizeable Soulslike Experience

There is an abundance of soulslike titles these days, giving fans of the brutal genre plenty of options for where to spend their time exploring, making builds, and taking down extremely challenging bosses. If you’re an anime enthusiast as well, you may have had your eye on AI Limit, which costs only $35. This may leave you wondering how long of a journey the game offers and whether it’s worth investing in. So let’s get into it.

This Summer Soulslike Keeps Looking Better And Better CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Summer Soulslike Keeps Looking Better And Better

This Summer Soulslike Keeps Looking Better And Better CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Summer Soulslike Keeps Looking Better And Better

How long does it take to finish AI Limit?

AI Limit is a surprisingly meaty experience for about half the price of a standard game. Yes, this is partially because it poses a hell of a challenge (meaning you’ll die a lot), but it’s also packed with just as many locations and bosses as many far more expensive games in the soulslike genre.

Advertisement

Because of the difficulty, especially in regards to the many bosses you’ll encounter, how long it takes you to finish the game will be somewhat skill-dependent. However, an average playthrough is likely to take around 20 hours. This includes reaching the final boss without completing every side-quest or searching every nook and cranny.

Advertisement

But completionists can certainly get more from the game, especially those looking to score every achievement it has to offer. You’ll need to complete a rather large selection of cryptic NPC quests, including some that interweave and are dependent on one another. Additionally, you’ll have to obtain every weapon and spell, as well as see all three unique endings.

Advertisement

With all of that in mind, fully completing AI Limit absolutely requires multiple playthroughs via NG+, which allows you to carry over your level and weapons to a fresh run of the game. By doing this, you’ll be able to go back through and grab any missed weapons, spells, NPC quests, and so on. More importantly, you’ll be able to set yourself up for different endings. Doing all of this can easily net you upwards of 40 hours worth of gameplay in AI Limit.

Again, how much time you ultimately get out of AI Limit will depend at least partially on your skill level and whether you reference any guides for helping you find any particularly well-hidden secrets. But either way, there’s quite a lot of soulslike goodness to enjoy in this anime-infused adventure!

Advertisement



AI Limit is available now for PS5 and PC.