These Are The Best Skills To Grab First In Atomfall

To level your skills up in Atomfall, you’ll need to find Training Stimulants. And while you’ll have a solid selection of skills you can buy early on, you can add additional skills to your repertoire by finding manuals out in the world. But which to choose first?

Wonder no more. We’ve chosen the following three skills as must-haves during the opening hours of this survival game.

Fortitude

The Fortitude skill does pretty much exactly what you’d expect it to by the name. With this skill, which is found in the Conditioning skill tree, you’ll gain increased health. This is downright essential in a survival game where resources are so limited and you simply never know what’s going to happen. As you explore the dangerous world of Atomfall, you should be as prepared as possible with a good chunk of health.

Thick Skin

Ammo is extremely scarce in Atomfall, so you can’t always rely on your firearms to get you through fights. Since you’ll spend a lot of time battling foes in melee range, it’s a great idea to pick up Thick Skin from the Melee Combat skill tree. This skill will reduce the damage you take from melee attacks, letting you stay in the fight a bit longer as you wail away on baddies.

Weapon Throw Training

Since ammo is hard to come by and much of your time will be spent in melee encounters, it’s not a bad idea to grab Weapon Throw Training from the Ranged Combat skill tree to make yourself a bit more deadly at range even without firearms. This skill increases the speed that you can throw melee weapons, stuns any enemies you hit with them, and allows bladed weapons to impale foes. Plus, it looks cool as hell to take someone out with a thrown axe when they dare to pump their chest up to you.

With these skills purchased, you’ll be on the road to success in Atomfall. But keep an eye out for as many Training Stimulants and additional skill manuals as you can find, as this survival title is a challenging affair, and you’ll need all the help you can get!

Atomfall is available on March 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.



