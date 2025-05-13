Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Excellent Half-Life Remake Black Mesa Is Only $2

The fan-developed and Valve-approved remake of the classic FPS has been on Steam for 10 years

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Excellent Half-Life Remake Black Mesa Is Only $2
Image: Crowbar Collective / Kotaku

Black Mesa, the fan developed remake of the original Half-Life, is currently only $2 on Steam. This is the cheapest the fantastic reimagining of Valve’s first game has ever been on the store, the big sale in honor of Black Mesa being on Steam for 10 years.

Suggested Reading

Where To Find Every 'Village Of Khalim' Collectible In Doom: The Dark Ages
Helldivers 2 Is Calling Players Back To Defend Super Earth In One Of Its Most Important Updates Yet
No, Atlus Isn’t Teasing Persona 6 Yet
The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Where To Find Every 'Village Of Khalim' Collectible In Doom: The Dark Ages
Helldivers 2 Is Calling Players Back To Defend Super Earth In One Of Its Most Important Updates Yet
No, Atlus Isn’t Teasing Persona 6 Yet
The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Of course, Black Mesa has been around for longer than 10 years. Development on the project started around 2005, with the goal of recreating 1998's Half-Life using the (then new) Source engine Valve created for Half-Life 2. (Half-Life itself was built in a heavily modified Quake Engine!) The first free version of the game was released as a standalone Source mod in 2012. This version was missing the Xen levels seen at the end of Half-Life, and wasn’t as advanced visually or technically as the much-improved 2015 version released on Steam. And still, that version was missing the Xen levels, which weren’t added to the Valve-approved remake until its full release in March 2020.

Advertisement

Related Content

New Game Chronicles 25 Years Of Half-Life History
The Devs Behind Awesome Half-Life Remake Are Making A New Game

Related Content

New Game Chronicles 25 Years Of Half-Life History
The Devs Behind Awesome Half-Life Remake Are Making A New Game

And now, five years after that, and 10 years after it first arrived on Steam, and nearly 20 years after it started development, Black Mesa is only $2.

Gamespot / Crowbar Collective / Valve

On May 12, Black Mesa developers Crowbar Collective announced a massive 90 percent off sale. This not only celebrates a decade on Steam, but it also comes alongside a new update. Don’t get too excited however, this isn’t adding a ton of fresh content or more Xen levels—instead its just cleaning up some lingering bugs and technical problems. Still, it’s nice to see the devs going back and improving Black Mesa years later. Even better, the game should work better on Steam Deck now, so that’s a nice bonus!

Advertisement

As for Crowbar Collective, the team is currently working on a new FPS called Rogue Point, which is a tactical co-op shooter with roguelite elements. A very different thing compared to remaking Half-Life, but I’m happy the team got a chance to do something new. Meanwhile, rumors keep swirling about the long-rumored Half-Life 3 finally happening soonish. The last time Valve made a Half-Life game was in 2020 with VR-only title Alyx.

.