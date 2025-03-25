You Can Finish Atomfall Pretty Quickly, If You Rush Through The Wasteland

There have been quite a few games over the years that examine the fallout of a nuclear event, but developer Rebellion’s new title Atomfall distinguishes itself by using a real-life accident as the basis for its tale. Taking place in an alternate reality following the Windscale nuclear disaster of 1957, this UK-based survival-action experience provides a large open-world experience with plenty to do and see in a radioactive England. Here’s how long it’ll take you to see what Atomfall has to offer.

How long does it take to finish Atomfall?

Atomfall is an open-zone game that gives you a lot of freedom in how you approach its narrative. You can follow along with the quests given to you by various NPCs, or you can choose to slaughter everyone in your path and figure things out for yourself. Moreover, the game doesn’t do a lot of hand-holding, so you’ll need to spend a lot of time paying close attention to details,studying your environment to find important items and locations.

All of this freedom helps make the overall experience of Atomfall fairly unique for each player. As such, each person’s playtime will differ based on how they approach the story and the options available to them. Because choices and ingenuity play such a large part in how long the game can last, it’s somewhat difficult to say exactly how long it will take someone to beat.

Generally speaking, though, if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t venture too far off the beaten path and plans to just focus on pushing through the narrative beats of the game, you’re likely to get anywhere from 10-20 hours out of your journey through Atomfall—again, largely depending on which choices you make along the way.

But, if you’re looking to see and do everything Atomfall has to offer, you’ll be able to squeeze quite a lot more out of this post-apocalyptic outing. Doing as much as possible in a single run can easily score you many, many more hours of gameplay than a strictly narrative-focused outing. And if you’re looking to grab every trophy/achievement in the game, you’ll need to beat it various times while following different paths. You’ll even be rewarded for finding a way to complete the game in under five hours!

There’s a ton of replay value in Atomfall, so you’ll be able to play through it as many times as you’d like while always seeing something new. This choice-driven, post-nuclear survival game is available on March 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

