Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 has a fairly large cast of characters, large enough that you might expect some would be underdeveloped or forgettable. But in fact, most are memorable and given time to shine, often with fully realized arcs, sometimes crossing over into the lives and journeys of other characters in comedic or dramatic ways. Even better, none of these characters feel two-dimensional. Instead, they are depicted as real people dealing with admittedly wild circumstances. I’ve met people like the energetic Raz, the serious but sad Hollis Forsythe, and the strong but guilt-ridden Ford Cruller. And these characters and their personalities help ground even the zaniest moments of Psychonauts 2, making it easier to relate to them and to become invested in the outcome of their stories. - Zack Zweizen



