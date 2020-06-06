2020 Really Sucks

This week we listen to Black creators and how Twitch is failing them, we talk to game companies about what they are doing to really help support Black People, make fun of some cops and try not to think about how awful 2020 has been.
I wanted to have a fun image, but right now doesn’t feel like the time for that. And honestly, my Twitter feed isn’t filled with funny jokes or memes. It’s people trying to change the world, risking their lives to do so. 2020 sucks for a lot of reasons, but the folks fighting right now are heroes and I hope they don’t have to keep fighting for decades more.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
A fantastic piece of reporting about the current situation at Twitch invoking streamers and their response (or lack of) the protests around the world.
A message on Twitter and a commitment to “doing more” aren’t enough and when many companies were pressed for what they are ACTUALLY doing they didn’t have a lot to say.
Ashley Parrish is already doing amazing work here at Kotaku.
- Sony Fined $2.4 Million By Australian Court For Misleading PlayStation Players About Game Refunds
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds Black Lives Matter Message
- Game’s $2,200 Limited Edition Includes Full-Size Foosball Table
- NBA 2K20 Is Giving Players “I Can’t Breathe” And “Black Lives Matter” T-Shirts
- Sims 4 Update Introduces Burning Piss
- EA Brings A Bunch More Games To Steam
- Rockstar Games Will Temporarily Shut Down GTA Online And Red Dead Online In Support Of Black Lives Matter
- Kingdoms Of Amalur Is Getting Remastered As Re-Reckoning
- Elite Dangerous Will Let Players Stretch Their Virtual Legs In 2021
- LEGO Asks Stores To Stop Advertising Police, White House Sets
- Fortnite Season 3, Event Pushed Back Again
- Sega Is Releasing A Game Gear Micro
- Magic’s New Set Stars A Black Man Who Can Bend Time, And I’m Here For It
- Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest Cancelled, New Update Still Delayed
