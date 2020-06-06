2020 Really Sucks

This week we listen to Black creators and how Twitch is failing them, we talk to game companies about what they are doing to really help support Black People, make fun of some cops and try not to think about how awful 2020 has been.



Advertisement

I wanted to have a fun image, but right now doesn’t feel like the time for that. And honestly, my Twitter feed isn’t filled with funny jokes or memes. It’s people trying to change the world, risking their lives to do so. 2020 sucks for a lot of reasons , but the folks fighting right now are heroes and I hope they don’t have to keep fighting for decades more.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

A fantastic piece of reporting about the current situation at Twitch invoking streamers and their response (or lack of) the protests around the world.

A message on Twitter and a commitment to “doing more” aren’t enough and when many companies were pressed for what they are ACTUALLY doing they didn’t have a lot to say.

I Am Black And Tired George Floyd was murdered by the police, and I can’t tell you how hard it’s been to work, to write, Read more

Advertisement

Ashley Parrish is already doing amazing work here at Kotaku.

Advertisement

The song of the Summer is already here.

Advertisement

I’ve for real fought many of these enemies in The Division 2.

Advertisement

Sometimes an old meme finds a new life...

News

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.