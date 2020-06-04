Rockstar Games Will Temporarily Shut Down GTA Online And Red Dead Online In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Screenshot : Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games said today that it will shut down the servers for its popular online games, Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online, for two hours in response to the current protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd.



In a tweet posted today on the company’s official Twitter account, Rockstar wrote that from 2 PM to 4 PM E T both games will be shut down to “honor the legacy of George Floyd.” (Correction⁠—06/04/2020, 2:10 p.m. ET: This story originally listed the times as 2 -4 EST.) In a follow-up tweet, the company asked fans to donate to various groups supporting protesters, black-owned businesses, and the victims of police brutality.

This shutdown is part of a larger company-wide show of support from Take-Two Interactive. In a statement shared with Kotaku, the company shared that NBA 2K, Dragon City, and Monster Legends will also be shut down temporarily during the same time period.

Rockstar Games joins other gaming companies who are showing support for Black Lives Matter and the continuing protests that are happening around the world. Kotaku has asked for more information on whether Rockstar is planning other actions following the server shutdown.



Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.