Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

NBA 2K20 Is Giving Players "I Can't Breathe" And "Black Lives Matter" T-Shirts

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nba 2k20
nba 2k20nba 2kkotaku core
9
3
Image: The Great Denski
Image: The Great Denski

A number of Take-Two’s games, from Grand Theft Auto to Red Dead, took their servers down for a couple of hours today to “honor the legacy of George Floyd”. NBA 2k20 did as well, but the basketball game is getting more active with its messaging than just going offline.

Advertisement

One of the game’s clothing stores, normally a hub of microtransaction hell, is now giving away three shirts for free for players to wear on their in-game avatars:

Illustration for article titled iNBA 2K20 /iIs Giving Players I Cant Breathe And Black Lives Matter T-Shirts
Advertisement

The game also displayed this screen for players first firing it up:

Illustration for article titled iNBA 2K20 /iIs Giving Players I Cant Breathe And Black Lives Matter T-Shirts

This is what 2K20 looked like earlier in the day, with players not only wearing the shirts as part of in-game protests, but large “Black Lives Matter” posters were put up around the neighbourhood hub world section as well.

Image: @FlyWithoutWings
Image: @FlyWithoutWings
Advertisement
Image: @Zirinic
Image: @Zirinic

Image: @BigShotZuu
Image: @BigShotZuu

For anyone who’s not a regular basketball fan, “I Can’t Breathe” shirts have a particularly relevance here, with NBA superstars wearing them in the wake of Eric Garner’s murder back in 2014.

Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Undaunted: Normandy: The Kotaku Review

Kingdoms Of Amalur Is Getting Remastered As Re-Reckoning

Game's $2,200 Limited Edition Includes Full-Size Foosball Table

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now