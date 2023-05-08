Catch-Up On Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Before The Sequel In Under Seven Minutes

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only a few more days away. The special edition consoles have shipped. The leaks are out there. And the digital version of the game has begun pre-loading on every Switch. The only thing left? Trying to remember what the hell happened in the first game, Breath of the Wild.

Fortunately, Nintendo has released a seven-minute recap of the entire open-world adventure on YouTube to help players do precisely that. It promises not just to catch you up on the game’s lore and big battles, but to actually help you relive the entire story. It begins with Link and ends with Zelda, and offers a nice mix of scenic, panoramic moments and the most memorable lines from the 50-hour game. Take a look:

While players still debate which Zelda timeline Breath of the Wild takes place in, we know Tears of the Kingdom takes place more or less directly after it, and in a map that features the same major landmarks. Both games are also working from a similar shared history surrounding the evil known as Calamity Ganon and the past heroes who fought to keep him imprisoned, and the video does a great job of laying out the basics around that mythology.

Advertisement

It’s less helpful when it comes to running down all of the side characters who might end up popping up again when players revisit Tears of the Kingdom. The Breath of the Wild champions are poised to play an especially important role in the upcoming game. Hyrule’s history also gets expanded upon a lot in the Musou spin-off, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. There’s no quick way to catch up on that entire game, but you can watch all of its cutscenes if you have a spare two hours this week. And let’s be honest, what else are you doing until Tears of the Kingdom comes out?



