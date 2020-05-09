Wookiees Never Miss

Hello! This week we learn more about a small Easter Egg in Final Fantasy 7, watch AOC visit islands in Animal Crossing, check out a cool looking dinosaur game and let Chewbacca take care of some bad guys.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Some of my favorite blogs on this website feature someone digging into a small and specific thing in a big, exhaustive way. This is a great example of that kind of content.
I might finally play this game that seems to always pop up on every “Creepy Game” or “Weird Game” list on Youtube.
One of the best around drops some real and amazing words about criticism on her way out.
I hear she is beating Tom Nook in the most recent polls.
Tweets!
“Ey, yo Frank, come over here! You are pure of heart and shit right? Grab this!”
Excuse me while I go and puke behind some bushes.
More evidence that Boba Fett was never cool or good and just sucks.
News
- Bungie Is Fixing Fashion In Destiny’s Fourth Year
- Detroit Lions Use Animal Crossing To Reveal 2020 Schedule, Throw Shade
- Chinese Anime Fans Send 10,000 Face Masks To Japanese City
- The 2020 Tokyo Game Show Has Been Cancelled
- Everything Microsoft Showed During Today’s Xbox Series X Event
- How Coronavirus Might Impact Nintendo’s Game Development
- Top Overwatch Team Loses Entire Player Roster Amidst Allegations Of Mismanagement
- Over 11 Million Units Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sold In Just 11 Days
- Nine-Year-Old Fortnite Player Banned For Four Years
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
More dinosaur games, please.
Hey look, a gameplay trailer featuring...gameplay! What a concept.
This was the game I wanted to see more of during that Xbox event.