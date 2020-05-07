Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Visiting Random Animal Crossing Islands

Politicians aren’t exactly able to go door-to-door meeting folks at the moment, but Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doing the next best thing—or maybe even the better thing—and heading out to meet folks in Animal Crossing instead.
AOC put out a notice earlier today that she was planning on visiting “random people’s islands” so she could “leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board”. She opened her DMs for four minutes, giving followers a chance to leave some Dodo codes so she could come visit, before heading off on an evening of being offered fruit, interrupting people’s islands with cutscenes and hopefully some wholesome online interactions
The first visit: lovely!
Second visit: also lovely!
Of course they’re lovely visits. It’s Animal Crossing.
I love the shirt, by the way.
Aside from regular visits, there’s also the possibility of appearing on (Rogue One screenwriter and former games writer) Gary Whitta’s Animal Crossing talk show, which is quite a sentence to be typing out onto a website.