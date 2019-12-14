Where Did All The Cheez-Its Go?

Hello! This week we buy Baby Yoda, defeat the problems clown, learn more about Shovel Knight’s long dev cycle, watch Ninja fail at slicing bread, meet one ugly bird and waste all our Cheez-Its.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I love Shovel Knight and the story behind these games makes me love all of it even more.
BRING ME BABY YODA.
Stories like this remind me of how much of our history is just lost to the sands of time. Also, it reminds me how cool Command & Conquer was back in the day.
I can’t stop watching him try to slice bread. It...I...don’t...understand...
Tweets!
It’s all fun and games until that cat hears a door slam, freaks out and sends Cheez-Its flying everywhere.
Tale as old as time...
“Mom, you look like shit.”
The Problem Clown is getting a show on HBOmax.
News
- The Next-Gen Xbox Is Called Xbox Series X
- New Fallout 76 Bugs Are Making Armor Weak And Weapons Brittle
- Everything Sony Announced At Today’s State of Play
- Sources: The New BioShock Has Been In The Works For Years
- Resident Evil 3 Remake Announced, Out In April
- Forza Horizon 4 Is Getting A 72-Car Battle Royale Mode
- Mortal Kombat 11's Joker Gets A Much-Needed Makeover
- Phoenix Point Is MIA On Xbox Game Pass
- All The Big Announcements At The 2019 Game Awards
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
Yee-haw, cowpokes. Time to get us som’ shine and sell it to anybudy whos got the cash!
This game looks rad.
HONK
Someone needs to tell the Predator to just leave on his camo all the time. Make his life sooo much easier.