Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Resident Evil 3 Remake Announced, Out In April

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Resident Evil
19.3K
67
1

Nemesis returns to terrorize Resident Evil fans all over again. During this morning’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, Capcom confirmed the rumored Resident Evil 3 remake is coming to PlayStation 4 on April 20, bundled together with the four-versus-one Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer game.

The remake was introduced during the presentation as the unannounced single-player campaign for Project Resistance, the online multiplayer game announced by Capcom back in September. As it turns out, Project Resistance, now known as Resident Evil Resistance, is a multiplayer mode for a game fans actually wanted. Clever.

I can’t wait for April, when someone at Kotaku other than my scaredy-cat ass can help her:

Advertisement

avoid him:

Share This Story

More in Resident Evil

Our Best (And Worst) Memories Of The PlayStation, 25 Years Later

Resident Evil 3's Nemesis Is Still Terrifying

Resident Evil 6 Isn’t That Bad

Reports: Resident Evil 3 Remake Planned For 2020

Resident Evil 5 And 6 Run Just Fine On Switch

The Only Thing Scarier Than Resident Evil 2 Is Resident Evil 2 With A Clown

Resident Evil 4 Player Completes Game With 0% Accuracy

The New Resident Evil Is Good (So Far)

Project Resistance Is The Latest Resident Evil Game

About the author

Mike Fahey
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

TwitterPosts