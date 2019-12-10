Resident Evil 3 Remake Announced, Out In April

Nemesis returns to terrorize Resident Evil fans all over again. During this morning’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, Capcom confirmed the rumored Resident Evil 3 remake is coming to PlayStation 4 on April 20, bundled together with the four-versus-one Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer game.



The remake was introduced during the presentation as the unannounced single-player campaign for Project Resistance, the online multiplayer game announced by Capcom back in September. As it turns out, Project Resistance, now known as Resident Evil Resistance, is a multiplayer mode for a game fans actually wanted. Clever.

I can’t wait for April, when someone at Kotaku other than my scaredy-cat ass can help her:

avoid him: