Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Reports: Resident Evil 3 Remake Planned For 2020

Gita Jackson
Filed to:Resident Evil
2.2K
17
1

A Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake is in the works from Capcom, according to two new reports. It will reportedly release in 2020.

Capcom released a remake of Resident Evil 2 this year, which was received warmly by fans of the franchise. Given how difficult it is to play Resident Evil 3 at the moment, fans have hoped for a remake of that game as well. According to a YouTube Channel called Spawn Wave, a remake of that game is not only currently in development, but on track for a 2020 release. The major European games outlet Eurogamer confirmed as much with their own sources, reporting this morning that they have also heard of this project.

Advertisement

Capcom has also been public about its desire to re-release more Resident Evil games.

I can’t play scary games because they spook me too much, but I look forward to watching over Heather’s shoulder as she plays this one. At least I definitely have enough time to re-up my anxiety meds before all my favorite Let’s Players start getting chased around by Nemesis.

Share This Story

More in News

Civilization VI On PS4 And Xbox One Works, It's Fine

Let's Watch Nolan North Play The Last Of Us For The First Time

Borderlands 3 Update Finally Makes Menus Less Sluggish

Toyota Is Ending Its Weird Holdout From Racing Games

The Bug Pokémon Snom Is Actually Incredibly Violent

Some People Who Pre-Ordered Stadia Say They Still Can’t Access It [Update]

Activision Blizzard's CEO Doesn't Think Its Games Should Be Political

Jedi: Fallen Order Pays Tribute To A Lucasarts Star Wars Veteran

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bugs Are Forcing Players To Start The Game Over

About the author