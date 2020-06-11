When The PS5 Games From Today's Event Come Out (And Where Else You Can Play Them)

Screenshot : Insomniac Games ( Sony )

Earlier today, Sony finally pulled back the curtain on the PlayStation 5—partially. The event was short on details about the console itself, but we got first looks at a ton of games. In contrast to certain other gaming showcases that shall not be named, the lion’s share of Sony’s 85-minute preview was dedicated to a slate of games planned for the PS5.



But when will all these games actually come out? And do you have to own a PS5 to play them? Here’s our best attempt at filling in the informational gaps.

2020

The zany action-platformer Astro’s Playroom is exclusive to PS5, and in fact will come preloaded on every machine.



NBA 2K21, the latest entry in 2K Games’ popular basketball franchise, is planned for a fall 2020 release for PS5 and Xbox Series X. There’s no word on whether or not it’ll be a launch title for either platform. NBA 2K21 hasn’t officially been confirmed for PS4 or Xbox One, but c’mon, it wouldn’t make sense if such versions didn’t come out.

Deathloop, the time-loop assassin game from Arkane Studios that, based on these early looks, bears a strong resemblance to Dishonored, comes out this holiday season for both PS5 and PC.

The follow-up to Insomniac’s Spider-Man will feature Miles Morales and come out some time this holiday season. As of yet, the game has only been confirmed for a PS5 release. (Note: Kotaku reached out to Sony to ask if any of its PS5 games would also be coming to PS4, but have not yet received a response.)

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits, the first game from Ember Lab, has a planned holiday 2020 release for PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store. Fans of magical forest creatures should keep a watchful eye on this one.

The odd yet adorable Bugsnax is scheduled for a holiday 2020 release. It’ll be out on the PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store.

Previously announced in 2018, The Pathless was planned as a PS4 release. Now, according to the game’s official website, it’ll come out on PS5, as well as the Epic Games Store and Apple Arcade, later this year.

The Gearbox-published Godfall is scheduled for release this holiday season for PS5 and PC.

Jett: The Far Shore is a haunting game from Superbrothers, the folks behind Sword and Sworcery. It’s planned for a holiday 2020 release on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store.

2021

Hitman 3 isn’t a launch title, but day-one buyers won’t need to wait long. It’ll be out for PS5 in January 2021. (The next and final installment of Agent 47’s modern trilogy will also come out on PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.)



Goodbye Volcano High, an upcoming game about high school, anthropomorphic animals, and rockin’ out, will launch on PS4, PS5, and Steam. It has some serious Night in the Woods vibes.

Tango Gameworks’ heady GhostWire: Tokyo will be a console exclusive for PS5. Good news for PC players: It’ll come out on PC, too, eventually.

Yes, Grand Theft Auto V will span three console generations. It’ll come out for PS5 and Xbox Series X in the back half of 2021. For the first three months, it’ll be available for the low price of zero dollars for PS5 owners.

If Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doesn’t slake your thirst for Norse-themed video games, Tribes of Midgard will come out in 2021 for the PS5 and PC.

Resident Evil: Village, a game that I’m not scared of, I swear, seriously, is coming out for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam some time in 2021.

Annapurna Interactive, a publisher you might recognize for killer games like Sayonara Wild Hearts and Outer Wilds, is publishing two games on PS5 in 2021: Stray and Solar Ash. The latter will be a PS5 console exclusive. There’s currently a Steam listing for Stray and an Epic Games Store listing for Solar Ash.

2022

We only know three things about Capcom’s Pragmata. It’s planned for a 2022 release. It’s coming out for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam. And it looks completely bonkers.

Oddworld: Soulstorm will come out for PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store. We just don’t know when.

Destruction Allstars, the combat car-driving battle game from Lucid Games (Need for Speed Rivals), has only been announced for PlayStation 5. Sony didn’t share a release date.

It isn’t a PlayStation event without a Gran Turismo announcement. The next entry, Gran Turismo 7, will come out for PS5. Someday.

Similarly, a new PlayStation console isn’t complete without a new Little Big Planet game. Enter Sackboy: A Big Adventure, only announced for PS5. There’s no word on a release date.

Demon’s Souls is getting an apparent top-to-bottom remake for PS5. Bluepoint Games, the same company that remade Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4, is behind this remake of a game that spawned a subgenre. Sony didn’t share details about a release date.

The action-RPG Little Devil Inside first showed up some years ago on Kickstarter, where it had a planned Wii U release. Now, it’s confirmed as an upcoming PS4 and PS5 timed console exclusive. It’ll also come out on PC.

Live. Die. Repeat. Be in the dark about when a cool-looking game comes out. That repetivity is the case for Returnal, a PS5 exclusive about dying and coming back to life and dying again and still not being Tom Cruise from Edge of Tomorrow, ad infinitum. It’s from the makers of Resogun and it doesn’t have a release date.

Sony showed off a few minutes of gameplay for Insomniac’s upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which it described as ”built from the ground up for PlayStation 5.” But it didn’t announce a release date.

Project Athia, the working title for a new IP from Square Enix, is planned for launch on both the PS5 and PC.

Fans of 2017’s excellent Horizon Zero Dawn will be pleased to hear about the follow-up, Horizon Forbidden West, which was announced for PS5. It features much of the stuff that made the first one such a standout: robot dinosaurs, a sweet bow-and-arrow, Aloy. One thing Forbidden West doesn’t have? A release date.

