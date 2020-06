As part of today’s PlayStation 5 reveal event, Sony showed off a Groundhog Day-esque game about repeatedly dying and reawakening called Returnal.



In the trailer, a woman talks about how she dies every day, and each time she comes back, the planet she’s stuck on changes and becomes part of her. “ My only hope is to break the cycle before the cycle breaks me,” she says.

She also shoots aliens.

It’s from Resogun develo per Housemarque. It does not have a release date yet.