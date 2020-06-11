Here's What The PS5 Looks Like

Today, Sony showed off the PlayStation 5, which spits in the face of the idea of non-rounded corners.



There will be two versions: a regular one and a “digital edition” that does not have a disc tray. The new “DualSense” controller will be wireless. There are also accessories: an HD camera, a wireless headset, and a media remote. Sony did not indicate whether they come with the console or not. Here’s the complete lineup:

Here’s a video of the controller’s features:

Endless white purgatory void sold separately.