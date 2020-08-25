Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Toys

Todd McFarlane's Batman Action Figure Has Swords And Spikes

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Batman
BatmanAction FiguresTodd McFarlaneMcFarlane ToysDC Multiversekotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Todd McFarlanes Batman Action Figure Has Swords And Spikes
Photo: McFarlane Toys

What does Spawn creator Todd McFarlane do when given the chance to design his own DC Multiverse Batman action figure? He puts spikes on it, gives him a pair of swords, some knives, and gives the cape a little extra flair. McFarlane’s Batman is very McFarlane.

Advertisement

Todd McFarlane is no stranger to Batman, having drawn the character professionally back in the ‘80s. Back then he stuck to the script. Now, given the freedom to craft his very own version of the caped crusader, he went a little wild, but not too wild.

Illustration for article titled Todd McFarlanes Batman Action Figure Has Swords And Spikes
Photo: McFarlane Toys
Advertisement

Pouches, straps, and pads are the order of the day. Todd McBatman here is ready to do some serious damage with his spiked gloves, along with a pair of golden knives at the ready in case he needs to sever some twine or, I don’t know, because his belt had space so he just put stuff in there.

I like it? I think? I’m not sure about the face. He seems craggier than usual. This is a Batman who has seen some shit, and he’ll tell you all about it when he launches at Walmart in January of 2021, as long as you’ve got $20.

G/O Media may get a commission
Bad Bitch Lipstick Vibe
Use the promo code NEW15
Illustration for article titled Todd McFarlanes Batman Action Figure Has Swords And Spikes
Photo: McFarlane Toys

You can’t really see the swords in the promo images released for the figure so far, but the press release says it comes with swords, so if it doesn’t, we can yell at Todd. Check out this second picture, though. Goggles. The Batman Who Wears Goggles. Always a good Batman.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Todd McFarlanes Batman Action Figure Has Swords And Spikes
Photo: McFarlane Toys

Oh wait, here’s Todd on Twitter, showing off a prototype of McBatman.

Advertisement

Aha, there are the swords. All is right with the world. I can’t wait to proudly display Batman Spawn with my Commando Spawn, Ninja Spawn, Mech Spawn, and Spawn, Spawn, Spawn, Spawn, baked beans, Spawn, and Spawn.

Lovely Spawn, Wonderful Spawn

Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Use 'Primary' Console Settings To Share Digital Xbox One, Switch, And PS4 Games

Epic Tells Court Its Apple Case 'Had To Be A Big Fight' [Update: Unreal Protected, But Not Fortnite]

Call Of Duty Trailer Replaced Worldwide Over Tiananmen Square Footage

Report: Nintendo Releasing "Upgraded" Switch Model In 2021

DISCUSSION

signofthenine
signofthenine

Commando Spawn, Ninja Spawn, Mech Spawn, and Spawn, Spawn, Spawn, Spawn, baked beans, Spawn, and Spawn.