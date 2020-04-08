Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Spawn Is The Best Mortal Kombat Action Figure

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Mortal Kombat
Mortal KombatMortal Kombat 11McFarlane ToysTodd McFarlaneMK11Spawnkotakucore
1
Photo: Mike Fahey
They are best friends.
Photo: Mike Fahey

McFarlane Toys makes Mortal Kombat action figures. Spawn, the comic book character created by McFarlane Toys founder Todd McFarlane, is a fighter in Mortal Kombat 11. So now there’s a Mortal Kombat-branded Spawn action figure. He’s adorable.

To be fair, I’ve not gotten a chance to play with the other two $20 figures in McFarlane’s Mortal Kombat line, Johnny Cage and Raiden, but I have faith that the company behind Spawn can make a damn fine Spawn action figure. They’ve been doing it for ages now. I’m just tickled that a toy of Spawn from the makers of Spawn is showing up in a non-Spawn toy line.

Photo: Mike Fahey
Mint in box, for now.
Photo: Mike Fahey

I’ve been collecting Spawn figures since 1994, when the figures weren’t as complex and every now and then one would be painted gold to piss off collectors. There’s something about Spawn’s design that’s so appealing to me as a toy collector. He’s black, white, and red all over. He’s got that awesome living cape. One of his boots is ginormous for no reason whatsoever. He’s the 90s in action figure form.

Photo: Mike Fahey
Seriously, this boot.
Photo: Mike Fahey
This particular version of Spawn is ready to throw down with Mortal Kombat 11s roster of murderous brawlers, with 20 points of articulation for plenty of posing potential. With the aid of the simple included stand, he can do so many things. He can dance.

Photo: Mike Fahey
Get down on it.
Photo: Mike Fahey
He can hug a transforming shark robot.

Illustration for article titled Spawn Is The Best iMortal Kombat/i Action Figure
Photo: Mike Fahey
Should that shark robot transform into a robot, Spawn has the ability to kick him right in his stupid robot face.

Take that!
Take that!
Photo: Mike Fahey
What I’m saying is the Mortal Kombat Spawn figure is very accommodating of the whims of a stir-crazy toy lover. Ice cream truck?

Photo: Mike Fahey
Ice cream truck.
Photo: Mike Fahey
Ice cream truck.

Mortal Kombat tie-in aside, this is a very nice, basic Spawn figure. He’s not Commando Spawn or Nurse Spawn or Telephone Repairman Spawn. He’s just plain Spawn, and a fine one at that. He’s in stores now, looking all ink-washed and grimdark.

Photo: Mike Fahey
Who could say no to that face?
Photo: Mike Fahey

Also, he can do this.

Photo: Mike Fahey
And McFarlne never sent me a toy again.
Photo: Mike Fahey
More Wonderful Toys

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

