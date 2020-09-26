Time For An Awkward Cyber Dance Party

This week we learn about weird ways Bethesda got Morrowind working on Xbox, find out what’s inside Kirby, check out the new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, and virtually dance to a new...Vin Diesel song?
A great dive into how one of the most nefarious and wild conspiracy groups isn’t making much progress on Twitch.
I remember, even back then when I was less annoyed by loading times, noticing that some of Morrowind on Xbox’s loading screens took FOREVER. Now I know why.
I spent some time putting together a big list of everything Microsoft and its studios are officially working on, plus information about rumored projects and possible release windows. Check it out!
Nintendo more like “No-porn-tendo” or something more clever. I’ll change this before it goes live.
I’d eat some Mario and some Luigi, but I would NEVER eat a sausage made out of Wario. And I wouldn’t even be in the same room as a sausage made out of Waluigi.
ILLEGAL!
Hell is real and this is video footage of it.
