Morning Checkpoint

Time For An Awkward Cyber Dance Party

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
You can’t hear it, but they are dancing to a Vin Diesel song.
Gif: NBC / Kotaku

This week we learn about weird ways Bethesda got Morrowind working on Xbox, find out what’s inside Kirby, check out the new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, and virtually dance to a new...Vin Diesel song?

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

A great dive into how one of the most nefarious and wild conspiracy groups isn’t making much progress on Twitch.

I remember, even back then when I was less annoyed by loading times, noticing that some of Morrowind on Xbox’s loading screens took FOREVER. Now I know why.

I spent some time putting together a big list of everything Microsoft and its studios are officially working on, plus information about rumored projects and possible release windows. Check it out!

Nintendo more like “No-porn-tendo” or something more clever. I’ll change this before it goes live.

Tweets!

I’d eat some Mario and some Luigi, but I would NEVER eat a sausage made out of Wario. And I wouldn’t even be in the same room as a sausage made out of Waluigi.

ILLEGAL!

Hell is real and this is video footage of it.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

