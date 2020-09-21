Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Microsoft Buys Bethesda Parent Zenimax Media For $7.5 Billion

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled Microsoft Buys Bethesda Parent Zenimax Media For $7.5 Billion
Image: Microsoft

Pending the closure of a $7.5 billion cash sale, Microsoft has purchased Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

According to a press release posted by Bethesda this morning, the sale is expected to be finalized by the second half of fiscal year 2021, giving Microsoft ownership of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Dishonored, Prey, and whatever else Zenimax’s studios might be cooking up.

Bethesda is currently publishing a pair of timed exclusive for Sony’s PlayStation 5, Arkane Studios’ Deathloop and Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo. No word if the impending acquisition will change the exclusivity of those titles.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Xbox boss Phil Spencer welcomes the Zenimax Media family to Microsoft. On the Bethesda blog, senior VP of communications Pete Hines explains why Microsoft is a good fit for Zenimax Media ($7.5 billion helps I’m sure).

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

Doesn’t seem like Deathloop will remain exclusive to the PS5 anymore. Since everything in the press release has already been released, Bethesda must have some exciting unannounced stuff in the pipeline. No way is Microsoft dropping billions on Starfield alone.