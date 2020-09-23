Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Former Blizzard Boss Mike Morhaime Launches Dreamhaven, Which Sounds Like Blizzard 2.0

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled Former Blizzard Boss Mike Morhaime Launches Dreamhaven, Which Sounds Like Blizzard 2.0
Illustration: Dreamhaven

Blizzard co-founder and bass guitarist Mike Morhaime stepped down from his position as company president in 2018. Now’s he’s back with a whole new game company, Dreamhaven, overseeing two new game development studios packed with former Blizzard talent.

We’ve seen a lot of new studios popping up over the years boasting former Blizzard devs, but with Mike Morhaime at the helm and names like Starcraft II lead designer Dustin Browder, Warcraft III producer Chris Sigaty, Hearthstone production director Jason Chayes, and original Hearthstone game director Eric Dodds on the team, Dreamhaven is a straight-up Blizzard reunion.

Dreamhaven launches with two different game studios. There’s Secret Door, led by Chris Sigaty, Alan Dabiri, and Eric Dodds, and Moonshot Games, run by Jason Chayes, Dustin Browder, and Ben Thompson. Lots of folks who’ve worked on Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm are in the mix, so I’m hopeful for some fun, strategic games of the sort that have fallen by the wayside since Blizzard and Activision got together.

“I’m excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities,” said Dreamhaven CEO Mike Morhaime via official announcement. “I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere.”

Hopefully, Dreamhaven will also get a house band together, so Morhaime can continue to rock that bass.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

rezzyk
rezzyk

I will be following this with great interest. I’m excited. I wonder how many other Blizzard staff are thinking of joining, and if there are non-compete clauses that need to expire.

Also, what’s the over/under on Dreamhaven buying the Blizzard IPs in 20 years when Activision finally flushes them down the toilet?