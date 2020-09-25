It's About To Get Spooky In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot : Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting pumpkin patches, Halloween costumes, and a trick-or-treat event as part of its fall update starting September 30.

Advertisement

The free update adds new DIY recipes, costumes, and character customization options to make your island extra spooky in time for the Halloween, Nintendo announced via a new trailer. Do you like pumpkins? I hope you like pumpkins, because every island you visit is about to be overrun with them. I’ve never had the money n or the will to deck my house out with festive fall decorations like my favorite weirdos on Instagram, but with Animal Crossing’s Halloween update it looks like I’ll finally be able to cross that one off my bucket list.

All of the spookiness leads up to a trick-or-treating event on October 31 starting at 5 p.m. in-game where you can check out neighbors’ costumes, share candy, and give lollipops to the pumpkin-headed “czar of Halloween” Jack in exchange for “spooky in-game rewards.” Nintendo also says that if you don’t give your neighbors candy you’ll get pranked. I’d like to see them try.

Advertisement

The fall update will also make it easier to revisi t dreams by adding them to a list, and sometime later in October the NookLink App will get a new feature to let you perform reactions from your villager using your smartphone.

Finally, Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series 1-4 are apparently coming back to stores sometime in November at $6 a pack. I’m sure they won’t sell out immediately.