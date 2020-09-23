Nintendo Gets Around To Announcing New Kirby Game

Image : Nintendo

A day after accidentally announcing the game, Nintendo has gone ahead and provided some more formal information—and a trailer—for Kirby Fighters 2 on the Switch.



First things first, it’s out now. You can go and buy it on the eShop. It’s $20.

Next: there’s a singleplayer story mode, and also “up to four player” multiplayer, which includes the ability for vanquished players to “come back as a ghost”.

And finally: here’s the trailer.