Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Nintendo Gets Around To Announcing New Kirby Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:kirby fighters 2
kirby fighters 2kirbynintendonintendo switchkotaku core
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Nintendo Gets Around To Announcing New iKirby/i Game
Image: Nintendo

A day after accidentally announcing the game, Nintendo has gone ahead and provided some more formal information—and a trailer—for Kirby Fighters 2 on the Switch.

Advertisement

First things first, it’s out now. You can go and buy it on the eShop. It’s $20.

Next: there’s a singleplayer story mode, and also “up to four player” multiplayer, which includes the ability for vanquished players to “come back as a ghost”.

Advertisement

And finally: here’s the trailer.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Former Blizzard Boss Mike Morhaime Launches Dreamhaven, Which Sounds Like Blizzard 2.0

Squad, A Big PC Shooter, Is Out After Six Years In Early Access

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

I Downloaded All Of Xbox Game Pass To One Hard Drive (And It’s Not Even Half-Full)

DISCUSSION

mondegreene
Mondegreene

Looks like fun!

“Single Handed Mode” sounds like something from Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball though.