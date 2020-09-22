Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Nintendo Accidentally Announces New Kirby Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Image: Nintendo

Without so much as a Direct or even a press release, Nintendo has listed a new Kirby game on the company’s website: Kirby Fighters 2.

The original Kirby Fighters began life as part of 2014's Kirby: Triple Deluxe, before being beefed up as a standalone product for the 3DS eShop called Kirby Fighters Deluxe. This would presumably be...the sequel to that, only this time for the Nintendo Switch.

The game was up on Nintendo’s site earlier this evening, but their site is at time of posting inaccessible, maybe because they’re removing the listing since it went up without a more formal announcement. When it was live, the game’s store description said:

Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities—including the brand-new wrestler ability—and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.

It was listed at $20.

DISCUSSION

jakran0574
jakran0574

Is wrestler going to be significantly different from suplex?