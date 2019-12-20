Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

There are only a handful of days left before the year draws to a close . There were triumphs and tragedies. L et’s take a second to look back at the year that was in Kotaku East .



To celebrate her newest single “7 Rings,” pop star Ariana Grande got a kanji tattoo. Unfortunately, it’s wrong.



Fortnite pro RizArt made a splash last fall when he set a new record for solo kills. Besides his gameplay, one thing that made the pro stand out was that he claimed to be in sixth grade. That was a lie.



Image : Sega

Actor and musician Pierre Taki, who voices yakuza Kyohei Hamura in Judgment, has been arrested for alleged illegal drug use.

Screenshot : 2ch

Maho Yamaguchi is a member of Niigata-based idol group NGT48, a sister group of AKB48. Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting her. Yet it was Yamaguchi who apologized.

Screenshot : ANNnewsCH

The current Japanese imperial era ended when Emperor Akihito abdicated the Chrysanthemum Throne.



Image : Warner Bros.

It seemed like a miracle. As a rule of thumb, Hollywood’s video game adaptations have been subpar. But Pokémon Detective Pikachu was the exception to the rule. The movie is good.



Photo : Brian Ashcraft ( Kotaku )

On March 18, 2004, Katamari Damacy was released on the PlayStation 2. The game was unlike anything else, and a sequel soon followed a year later. In 2009, Katamari’s creator Keita Takahashi released Noby Noby Boy. A year later, he left Bandai Namco and shortly after that, Japan as well.



Photo : Shizuo Kambayashi ( AP for Kansai Promotional Council )

If you are visiting Kyoto, you probably want to take lots and lots of photos. But when you do, there are some things to keep in mind, especially when you see geisha.



Image : Sony Pictures

Out of all American superheroes, there is one that many in Japan seem to like best: Spider-Man. But why? In a 2019 interview , Hideo Kojima explained how Spider-Man is like Japanese heroes, which might explain the character’s appeal to local audiences.



Screenshot : ANN

Romi Hoshino, the manager of now-shuttered site Manga-Mura, was arrested in Manila. The site, which was taken offline last April, was frequented by around 100 million people each month and made around 60,000 manga available free of charge, reported AFP. The Japanese government created a special task force to find Hoshino, a Japanese citizen, and launched a manhunt to track him down.



Screenshot : All images 東宝

When originally released in 2016, the acclaimed Your Name became the highest-grossing anime in Japan ever. I ts follow-up, Weathering With You, was released in Japan in 2019 . The movie shares many thematic and stylistic themes with Your Name. The result is good but flawed.



A fire, suspected to be arson, at a Kyoto, Japan animation studio left at least 36 people dead and hospitalized more with injuries. A 41-year-old man, allegedly seen pouring a flammable liquid at the site and setting it on fire, was taken into police custody.

Screenshot : DouYu

Qiaobiluo Dianxia, also known as “Your Highness Qiaobiluo,” was racking up followers and donations on DouYu, a Chinese live-streaming platform. The photos she uploaded and the short clips she posted showed a young woman, leading her growing number of fans to think this was her. It was not.



Here is the moment that Sakurai recommended that people play Banjo-Kazooie on Microsoft’s hardware. Screenshot : All screenshots: Nintendo 公式チャンネル

During a special Nintendo Direct for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai introduced the Banjo-Kazooie DLC. Not only does he want you to get that, but he would also like you to play the original game on Xbox.

Gif : InvenGlobal

During the Hearthstone Grandmasters, Hong Kong player Ng “Blitzchung” Wai-chung appeared on an official Taiwanese Hearthstone stream in a gas mask and called for the liberation of his city.

Perennial loser Ash Ketchum is now a winner. In an episode of the Pokémon Sun Moon anime this year, Ash broke his losing streak with a championship trophy.



After Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai called for the liberation of Hong Kong, Blizzard suspended the Hearthstone player and withheld his prize money. The decision has been widely criticized. Fans started posting images of Overwatch hero Mei supporting the Hong Kong protests as a show of solidarity.



Image : yukakuramoti

Pro-gamer Fuudo is a world-class Street Fighter player. Yuka Kuramochi is a very popular pin-up model. The couple announced their marriage in 2019 . The two became friends in an arcade and thanks to a Street Fighter IV tournament.



Image edited by Kotaku. Image : m1d0r1_lineat wowwowudon

On November 1, a billboard went up in Tokyo’s Akihabara near the station. The advertisement featured about ten anime-style young women in revealing clothing. Besides the complaints, the billboard did not conform to regulations regarding public advertisements.



Screenshot : NetEase

Whoops! According to South China Morning Post, a man in China spent an eye-watering $1.4 million on his character in MMORPG Justice Online. His buddy accidentally sold said character for a mere $552. The man filed a lawsuit against game company NetEase and his friend. Well, former friend, I guess.

