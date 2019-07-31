Screenshot: DouYu

Qiaobiluo Dianxia, also known as “Your Highness Qiaobiluo,” was racking up followers and donations on DouYu, a Chinese live-streaming platform. The photos she uploaded and the short clips she posted showed a young woman, leading her growing number of fans to think this was her. It was not.



Here are some of the photos Qiaobiluo uploaded, leading to those assumptions:

Screenshot: Qiaobiluo Dianxia

Screenshot: Qiaobiluo Dianxia

Screenshot: Qiaobiluo Dianxia

As noted by Asia One, when she streamed, she would not show her face.



Screenshot: Qiaobiluo Dianxia

Your Highness Qiao Biluo had a following of 130,000 on DouYu, but some of them wanted to know more about the streamer. The Paper reports that she said she would meet her fans in real life for 100,000 yuan ($14,500).



Late last week, during a live-stream with a vlogger named Qingzi (on the left), Qiaobiluo’s face was covered with a cartoon image.

Screenshot: DouYu

According to Global News, the 58-year-old said, “I can’t show my face until I receive gifts worth 100,000 yuan. After all, I’m a good-looking host.” Her fans started coughing up donations.



During the joint stream, the graphic covering her face vanished, and Qingzi seemed to be unsure what was going on, with the conversation awkwardly continuing.

Screenshot: DouYu

Your Highness Qiaobiluo didn’t realize the glitch happened until her fans started bolting from the stream.



The incident made the TV news in China.



Some fans called this “fraud,” but others pointed out that it’s not uncommon for live streamers to enhance their looks, whether that’s makeup or advanced filters. Then, there were some who said that this is what people who donate to streamers deserve.

Your Highness Qiaobiluo ended up getting an outpouring of support after the incident, racking up well over half a million followers and becoming the most-searched streamer on DouYu. Fans now call her “Granny.” She’s back to streaming and says she’s even becoming a rapper. Talk about hustle.

