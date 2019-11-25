Man Spends $1.4 Million On Game Character, Which His Friend Accidentally Sold For Only $552

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Whoops! According to South China Morning Post, a man in China spent an eye-watering $1.4 million on his character in MMORPG Justice Online. His buddy accidentally sold said character for a mere $552. The man filed a lawsuit against game company NetEase and his friend. Well, former friend, I guess.



The friend, er defendant, had been loaned the character and reportedly tried to sell it back to the man for 388,000 yuan ($55,138). Instead, it was listed for 3,888 yuan ($552) on NetEase’s in-game marketplace and was soon purchased by another unrelated player. During the court mediation that followed, the defendant claimed the shockingly low price was due to a typo induced by exhaustion after a marathon gaming session.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Games Sina

South China Morning Post reports that the sued was settled by a judge who mediated the proceeding online. Authorities in China are now pointing to this mediation as a way judges can oversee legal disputes remotely.



In the settlement, NetEase canceled the sale transaction, and while the plaintiff got his $1.4 million investment back, he reportedly had to pay 90,000 yuan ($12,789) in damages to the player who bought the pricey character on the cheap.

