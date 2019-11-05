Street Fighter Pro And Model Found True Love At An Arcade

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Pro-gamer Fuudo is a world-class Street Fighter player . Yuka Kuramochi is a very popular pin-up model. The couple just announced their marriage. The two became friends in an arcade and thanks to a Street Fighter IV tournament.



Though there is this humorous image floating around with Kuramochi and her future husband sitting despondently in a chair, the two had actually met way before this—prior to the Razer endorsements and even before Fuudo went pro.

In an interview with Blogos, the couple revealed that they met about ten years ago. “I wasn’t a pro-gamer at the time,” Fuudo said, “but often went to game centers.”

“Friday was the day that all the really great players gathered at the game center,” Kuramochi recalled. “Players who are now pros like Daigo Umehara and Tokido came, too. I was watching these great players get together and compete, and that’s where we became friends.”

Via Twitter, she added that since they became friends through Street Fighter IV, their marriage is a “Capukon” (カプ婚), a wordplay on “Capcom” with kon (婚) meaning “marriage.”

The couple first started discussing marriage about two years ago. Now that they’ve tied the knot, both will continue with their respective careers. Besides modeling, Kuramochi also overseas a woman’s pro-gaming team called G-Star.

We wish them both much happiness.