The Year In Video Game Skies, 2019

Despite video games’ best efforts to make me spend my time staring down at the floor and picking up random junk, I keep looking up to the skies above and the stars beyond. 2019 was full of lovely depictions of both.



This is the third annual collection of video game skies, and each year I’m amazed by just how many good ones there are. This year was no different, full of beautiful gradients, blazing sunsets, and trippy space-scapes. As this console generation comes in for a landing, the sky-tech is on full blast, in cutting edge blockbusters and indie games alike. But every year far more games come out than I could possible ever play, and even enlisting the help of my Kotaku colleagues, there are still plenty of games with dazzling sights that didn’t make it into this year’s roundup. So please dig through your screen cap archives and join me in the comments below to share some of your personal favorite skies from 2019.

The Long Dark

Screenshot : Riley MacLeod ( The Long Dark )

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

Screenshot : Joshua Rivera ( The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr )

T he Stillness Of The Wind

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( The Stillness Of The Wind )

The Division 2

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( The Division 2 )

An them

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Anthem )

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Screenshot : Natalie ( Degraffinried )

Days Gone

Screenshot : Joshua Rivera ( Days Gone )

Life Is Strange 2

Screenshot : Gita Jackson ( Life Is Strange 2 )

Rage 2



Screenshot : Gita Jackson ( Rage 2 )

Outer Wilds

Screenshot : Nathan Grayson ( The Outer Wilds )

198X

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( 198X )

Fi nal Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Screenshot : Heather Alexandra ( Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers )

Gear s 5

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Gears 5 )

Con trol

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Control )

Conc rete Genie

Screenshot : Natalie Degraffinried ( Concrete Genie )

Borderlands 3

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Borderlands 3 )

Hitman 2

Screenshot : Riley MacLeod ( Hitman 2 )

The Outer Worlds

Screenshot : Gita Jackson ( The Outer Worlds )

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Destiny 2: Shadowkeep )

Grand Theft Auto Online

Screenshot : Zack Zwiezen ( Grand Theft Auto V )

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order )

Death Stranding

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Death Stranding )

The Touryst

Screenshot : Ethan Gach ( Touryst )

Shenmue III

Screenshot : Heather Alexandra ( Shenmue 3 )

Shovel Knight: K ing of Cards