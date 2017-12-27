Games love to pummel you with lists of things to collect, places to get to, and enemies to beat. Sometimes you just need to take a moment to pause, catch your breath, and look up at the beauty above.



What follows is a list of some of the year’s most memorable games and the skies that hung over them. It’s by no means exhaustive though, so please share some of your own personal favorites in the comments below.

Image via YouTube

Gravity Rush 2

As the name would suggest you spend a lot of time in Gravity Rush 2's atmosphere, but the warm yellow and green hues of the game’s “A House in the Blue Sky” sidequest are hard to forget.

Image via YouTube

Horizon: Zero Dawn

We could have made an entire list of just Horizon: Zero Dawn shots. Say what you will about everything else, the game is beautiful, and few studios know how to do lighting like Guerrilla.

Image via Imgur

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Havarl is one of the game’s most breathtaking planets. If it doesn’t make you want to travel the stars nothing will.

The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild

Pick any mountain in the game, sit long enough, and you’ll see a stunning sunset.

Image via Imgur

What Remains of Edith Finch

Even if there was nothing else to do or see in Edith Finch, staring out into Giant Sparrow’s brooding sea beneath the clouds and stars would be enough.

Image via YouTube

Total War: Warhammer II

How it feels when a dragon unit swoops through a sky shimmering with the colors of the battle waging below should be the measure of any strategy game.

Image via YouTube

Sonic Mania

When they put No Man’s Sky in a Sonic game it was like coming home.

Image via YouTube

The Long Dark

The Northern Lights will get you every time, even when you’re hungry and freezing to death.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

For a game filled with tragedy and sadness, there’s an incredible amount of thrilling life that always feels just over the horizon in Senua’s Sacrifice.

Image via YouTube

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What did you expect?

Image via YouTube

Ark: Survival Evolved

It’s a survival sim about collecting resources and taming wild animals, but don’t let that fool you into thinking Ark doesn’t have an awe-filled world worth exploring for its own sake.

Destiny 2

I’ve spent almost as much time looking up at the sky in Destiny as shooting aliens and comparing guns, and I’ll never stop looking.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

The city of Karnaca is filled with rats, corruption, and the stench of death. It’s also filled with colors that pop as vividly as any blood splatter.

Image via YouTube

Forza Motorsport 7

If you’ve been playing racing games for the cars you’ve been doing it wrong.

Image via Imgur

Assassin’s Creed Origins

When the sand storms finally settle down it’s entirely worth it.

Image via YouTube

Super Mario Odyssey

Only Nintendo could stick the moon, a rainbow, and a sherbet sky all in one shot and get away with it.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The grim sky that hangs over a forest of gnarled steel beams in Wolfenstein’s New York City still haunts me.

Image via YouTube

Star Wars Battlefront II

I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing that I’d rather look at Battlefront II’s gorgeous clouds than the Tie-Fighters and X-Wings flying through it, but it’s the truth.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Sometimes you just got to go for it. For all its repetitive fluff and impenetrable systems, bright yellow sunsets that look like they could melt your skin off are never a bad thing.

Image via YouTube

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Most people aren’t playing PUBG in 4K at a high frame rate, but if you do its deep blues will keep you too distracted to last long.