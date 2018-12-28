Year In Review We look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.

Skies are an integral part of many video games, the backdrop against which all the action takes place. Even the most underwhelming game can make you want to hang around and play a little longer if there’s some striking eye candy hanging up above.



I started the end of the year roundup of video game skies last year, and looking back through that collection I was struck by how many 2017 games had beautiful skies that year. 2018 was also a strong year, so take a few moments to kick back, stop worrying about everything else going on in the world, and let your eyes soak in the dazzling ethers permeating of some of this year’s best games.

Subnautica

Monster Hunter: World

Celeste

Dandara

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Kirby Star Allies

Sea of Thieves

God of War

Far Cry 5

FAR: Lone Sails

No Man’s Sky: NEXT

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Dragon Quest XI

Chasm

Spider-Man

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Forza Horizon 4

Life is Strange 2

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Red Dead Redemption 2

Warframe Fortuna

Hitman 2

Fallout 76

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Gris

Kingdom Two Crowns

There were so many more games that came out this year than just the ones above, and plenty of them also had beautiful upper atmospheres. Share some of your favorite video game skies from 2018 in the comments.