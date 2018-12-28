Skies are an integral part of many video games, the backdrop against which all the action takes place. Even the most underwhelming game can make you want to hang around and play a little longer if there’s some striking eye candy hanging up above.
I started the end of the year roundup of video game skies last year, and looking back through that collection I was struck by how many 2017 games had beautiful skies that year. 2018 was also a strong year, so take a few moments to kick back, stop worrying about everything else going on in the world, and let your eyes soak in the dazzling ethers permeating of some of this year’s best games.
Subnautica
Monster Hunter: World
Celeste
Dandara
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Kirby Star Allies
Sea of Thieves
God of War
Far Cry 5
FAR: Lone Sails
No Man’s Sky: NEXT
Fortnite: Battle Royale
Dragon Quest XI
Chasm
Spider-Man
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Forza Horizon 4
Life is Strange 2
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Red Dead Redemption 2
Warframe Fortuna
Hitman 2
Fallout 76
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Gris
Kingdom Two Crowns
There were so many more games that came out this year than just the ones above, and plenty of them also had beautiful upper atmospheres. Share some of your favorite video game skies from 2018 in the comments.