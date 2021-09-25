Netflix is continuing to expand The Witcher into a giant franchise, announcing today that the main show starring Henry Cavill is getting a third season, while also announcing a second anime film and oddly, a spin-off aimed at kids and families too. The streaming giant also released some new footage from Witcher’s second season.



The next season of The Witcher will hit Netflix on December 17. The show first premiered back in December 2019, so it’s been quite a wait for fans of the brooding monster hunter Geralt. But while you wait for the new season, check out these new clips from it that Netflix showed today during Tudum, its big online fan event.

Even though the new season has yet to hit Netflix, the company also announced today that it has already renewed the popular show for a third season. Consider how long it took to get this season, I expect the next chapter of The Witcher to hit around 2045 or so.

New cast members this season include Simon Callow, Adjoa Andoh, Graham McTavish, Cassie Clare, Chris Fulton, and others, all of whom we’ll meet on December 17 when The Witcher returns.

Following the success of Netflix’s first anime prequel to The Witcher—Nightmare of the Wolf—the streamer confirmed a new anime film set in the quickly expanding Witcher-verse is in development. No details about the plot were shared.

Easily the weirdest and most unexpected announcement today was that news of a new “kids and family” series set in the Witcher world was also planned. I have many questions. Will it be a fun, animated adventure with talking animals and musical sections? Wait, I’d actually be into watching that. Besides, I’m always a sucker for the weird phenomenon of “mature movie/show-gets-kid-focused-spin-off” ala stuff like the animated Robocop series.

Oh and lastly, Netflix showed off some new behind-the-scenes footage of yet another Witcher prequel series, though this one is live-action. This new show—Witcher: Blood Origin—is set far beyond the events seen in the anime prequel that debuted last month.

If you are a fan of The Witcher, looks like you got years of content to get excited about. Perhaps too much new content? Maybe. But can we really get enough grunting Geralt? (Once again... maybe.)