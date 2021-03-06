The PS2 Turns 21, The Future Of Twitch, Doom 3 VR Comes To PS4, Valve Kills Artifact And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we remember the launch of the PS2, make bananas into controllers, discuss the future of Twitch, check out what’s happening with Hitman 3 this month, find out what game died this week, and stop buying movies on the PlayStation Store.
News From The Past Week
- Bored Fugitive Caught By Police After Venturing Out To Buy Call Of Duty
- Report: New Nintendo Switch With 4K Output, OLED Screen Will Release Before Christmas
- Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Studio
- Players Are Farming The Heck Out Of The Outriders Demo, So The Devs Are Nerfing It
- Diablo II: Resurrected Will Work With Your Decades-Old Saves
- Hogwarts Legacy Developer Quits Following Backlash Over YouTube Channel
- Valve’s Card Game Is Officially Dead
- Comic-Con 2021 Has Been Cancelled
- Report: Florida Super Nintendo World Delayed To 2025
- Man Charged, Banned From FIFA After Sending Racist DMs To Actual, Legendary Player
- 5TH Cell’s Latest Is A Bite-Sized Deck-Building Game You Can Play Right Now
- Zynga Buys Torchlight Studio Echtra Games
- PlayStation Store Will Stop Selling Movies Nobody Bought
