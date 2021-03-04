The PlayStation 2 Is Now 21 Years Old

Photo : TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / Staff ( Getty Images )

Can you believe it? The PlayStation 2 was first released in Japan on March 4, 2000.



The console was released in North America later that fall on October 26 and in Europe the following month. The PS2 would go on to be home to over 3,800 games, including some of the greatest of all time, and become the biggest selling video game console ever.

Sony finally said goodbye to the console in 2018. But even years after its debut and as another PlayStation launches, we still remember our PS 2s .

I have so many wonderful memories of the PlayStation 2. It was the first thing my wife and I ever purchased together, buying the console here in Osaka. It was, at the time, one of the biggest purchases I had made in Japan, only surpassed by a washing machine and an air conditioner. We got it while we were still dating, and we not only played a lot of games on it but watched a lot of DVDs . It was truly a wonderful machine.

So, happy birthday PS2! Thanks for all the good times.