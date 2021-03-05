Diablo II: Resurrected Will Work With Your Decades-Old Saves

Image : Blizzard

Have a special Necromancer you’ve been farming Diablo II with for years? There’s good news: Diablo II Resurrected will let you import them to continue commanding armies of the dead over 20 years later .



Out later this year on consoles and PC, the new remaster will still work with players’ original save files, Blizzard confirmed in an interview with IGN Middle East yesterday. “Yes! Keep your old save files,” Diablo II: Resurrected game producer Matthew Cederquist said. “Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local single- player save files will carry over.”

While the remaster is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, as well as next-gen consoles, importing your save data will obviously only work with the PC version. In addition to being a visual overhaul of the game, Resurrected will also support cross-progression and a shared stash between all of your characters. Players interested in retaining the original look and feel of the game will also be able to toggle between the remaster and legacy versions.



Advertisement

I never got too deep into Blizzard’s loot dungeon crawler myself, but I know people whose entire lives it consumed back in the early aughts. Having the opportunity to easily revisit those monuments to mouse-clicking will I’m sure be both a blessing and a curse. Said Cederquist, “[When it worked], we were like, ‘okay, that’s the best feature ever.’”