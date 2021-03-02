PlayStation Store Will Stop Selling Movies Nobody Bought

Image : Sony

Have you ever bought a movie or TV show through the PlayStation Store? Me neither. As a result, Sony announced today it will remove them, starting August 31, 2021.



“We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles,” Sony wrote in a post over on the PlayStation Blog. “With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store.”

As a multimedia company producing movies and TV alongside music and games, it made sense for Sony to sell all of it through various iterations of the PlayStation’s digital storefront, in theory at least. In practice, it seems like console owners were mostly just interested in buying games, especially following the rise of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Hopefully, this also means the PlayStation Store will become a lot less cluttered and easier to navigate starting in September. Browsing and search is currently a pain in the ass thanks to all of the extra stuff floating around. A few more overhauls and it might even one day be pleasant to hunt for new games to play.