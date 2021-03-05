Bored Fugitive Caught By Police After Venturing Out To Buy Call Of Duty

Screenshot : Activision

After escaping from jail last year and hiding for months, a man in the UK was arrested after leaving hiding to buy a copy of Call of Duty, only to get caught by the police in the process.



According to the West Midlands Police, 36-year-old Clint Butler, an escaped prisoner in Birmingham, ventured out on January 13 to buy a copy of Call Of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. Butler had been hiding from police, as back in November of last year he had slipped out of HMP Spring Hill prison, located in Buckinghamshire, where he was serving a 17-year extended sentence for crimes including robbery and firearms offenses.



When local police spotted Butler and his friend, the pair changed direction to avoid the cops. This caught the attention of the police, who asked Butler what he was doing out and about during the pandemic-induced lockdown. He replied, “I’ve come to get the new Call of Duty because I can’t sit around in lockdown,” the West Midlands Police report.



The officers then asked for some details, at which point Butler attacked one of the officers. After being arrested it was revealed that Butler had given police a fake name. He received a 13-month sentence for his original jailbreak, and an additional six months for the altercation with police.



Superintendent Nick Rowe of the West Midlands Police seemed confused why Butler even came out to purchase the game, saying, “Quite why he decided to risk being returned to prison by making the idiotic decision to come into town during lockdown with a friend to buy a video game will remain a bit of a mystery.”



In the future, to all you folks out there trying to avoid the often violent police found across the globe, remember that you can always buy games digitally.



(H/t LadBible)

