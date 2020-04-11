The Cutest Little Arcade Cabinet

Hello! This week we check out the new Streets Of Rage trailer, learn how most games on Steam don’t make much money, watch a cat bring someone their slippers, check-in on Gears 5 and play a tiny arcade machine.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
As someone who hates dealing with spiders in games like Skyrim, I’m excited to hear more about this mode that removes spiders.
It is still wild to me just how many games are released on Steam every day. In the span of a week, dozens and dozens of games (or more) drop on Steam with little to no hype or marketing. It’s a wasteland.
Recently, I got to escape reality and head into City 17 again in Half-Life: Alyx. It was nice. If VR can get better, cheaper and easier, I could see a lot of folks leaving this world for digital worlds powered by VR games.
Heather has written one of the best MGS2 retrospectives and it is just sitting here on Kotaku and can be read for free whenever you want. You should read it.
Tweets!
Wait! WAIT! Cat! You forgot my coat and hat. Are you trying to make me late for work?
Who wants to start an underground sport where we race living controllers around small race tracks?
Welcome to the tiny arcade. We have one cabinet and our owner is totally not a vampire.
News
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pulled From Some Chinese Stores After In-Game Hong Kong Protests
- Covid-19 Concerns Delay Final Fantasy XIV’s Next Big Update
- Google Stadia Pro Goes Free For Two Months
- Japan’s Game Rating Board Is Closing For A Month, Impacting Future Releases
- Gaming PC Builder Maingear Is Now Making Emergency Ventilators
- Playing Borderlands 3 Can Help Scientists With Actual Research
- No Man’s Sky Has Freaking Mechs Now
- Lego Super Mario Sets Launch In August, Aren’t Cheap
- NASCAR Driver Ragequits Virtual Race, Is Definitely Not Mad
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
This trailer is streets ahead and this game looks really nice too.
For real, if they make a Gears movie Batista needs to be in it.
Oy, guv’nor I got me sum tocktickal gameplay, I do.