That Time The Joker Played Pokémon Poker

Hello! This week we watch WWE2K20 break in a million ways, watch Conan O’Brien and Kojima hang out, learn about a bunch of game delays, celebrate Halloween in Borderlands and remember that time The Joker met Ash Ketchum.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Nothing to see here folks. This is certainly not an omen or a sign of the current state of Blizzard and its fans. Nope.

I will never get tired of photographers using video games to take awesome photos. It is the best.

How many folks would’ve guessed that a game riddled with bugs and launch issues would roll out a new paid service that is...also riddled with bugs and launch issues? (Many people, actually.)

At this point, I just assume most well-known actors and comedians are already in this game. It’s easier that way.

Tweets!

Someone, please turn the AC off.

Yeah, I decided to include TWO WWE2k Tweets this week. So what?

Ash was killed moments after this promo ended.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

I’m downloading this game as I type this because I forgot about it. I love Star Wars and really should, finally, check this out.

I know the reception to this game has been mixed, but damn it, I’m still enjoying it. It’s what I wanted out of a new Borderlands sequel.

I wonder why this ad features almost no gameplay...