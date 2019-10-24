Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Hideo Kojima Asked Conan O'Brien If He Wanted To Be In Death Stranding

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Team Coco

Move over Geoff Keighley. When visiting Kojima Productions, Conan O’Brien had his face scanned for a Death Stranding cameo.

After going through the game creator’s toy collection, watching a Death Stranding trailer, and wondering what was wrong with Hideo Kojima, Conan had his face scanned as he made a variety of typical expressions.

Screenshot: Team Coco

The result is that the late night host is one of the in-game cameos.

Screenshot: Team Coco

Even though Kojima’s BFF Geoff Keighley didn’t do his own voice acting (instead, he was voiced by Matthew Mercer), it certainly sounds like Conan did. Kotaku has reached out to Team Coco to confirm.

Watch the full clip below.

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

