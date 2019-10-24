Ubisoft Sues Creators Of Popular Rainbow Six Siege Cheat Service

Rainbow Six Siege publisher Ubisoft is suing 12 operators behind big-business cheat-making service MizuSoft, which advertises its “near clean detection record.” Ubisoft is demanding that MizuSoft take its service offline and seeking restitution, which could total up to $25,000 for each violation.



As first reported by Polygon, the cheating software, pitched to “cheaters who do not want to be too obvious that they are cheating in-game,” lets players see opponents, objects, and non-player characters through map barriers like walls or landscape. It multiplies gun damage and gets rid of recoil, too, making for more accurate and deadly shots. Players paid a recurring $77-a-month subscription, and in its lawsuit, Ubisoft says it “has been downloaded and used by R6S players thousands of times.” Up until October 22, the site’s admins were helping Rainbow Six Siege players obtain cheats in Mizusoft’s live chat.

Advertisement

In July 2018, Ubisoft suspended over 1,300 people using cheats in Rainbow Six Siege. A year later, Ubisoft enacted another ban wave for players intentionally crashing games using an exploit. Just yesterday, Ubisoft noted in a blog post that it has added a patch so users exploiting the game’s matchmaking rating system and or utilizing a cheat to change other players’ operators are removed. Reached for comment, a Ubisoft representative told Kotaku, “We do not discuss ongoing legal matters.”

“Defendants’ conduct has caused, and is continuing to cause, massive and irreparable harm to Ubisoft and its business interests,” wrote Ubisoft. “Ubisoft’s business depends upon its games being enjoyable and fair for all players, and Ubisoft spends an enormous amount of time and money to ensure that this is the case. The cheating Software destroys the integrity of R6S, thereby alienating and frustrating legitimate players.”

The BBC recently interviewed some Rainbow Six Siege cheat makers in a September video. A hacker named Lucas said his business made about $2,000 dollars a week and alleged that top-ranked players utilize his cheats:

Reached for comment over Discord, one of the defendants cited in the lawsuit told Kotaku, “I’m unaware there even was a lawsuit.”