Ubisoft Delays Watch Dogs Legion, Other Games

Joshua Rivera
Filed to:ubisoft
Ahead of an earnings call this morning, Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters would be delayed from their initial early 2020 windows until the next fiscal year, which runs from spring 2020 until spring 2021.

According to a press release, the changes are to “allow additional development time.” The same release also states that there’s been a “sharp downward revision in the revenues expected from Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and, to a lesser extent, The Division 2.”

A rough year for Ubisoft.

