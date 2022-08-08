It wouldn’t be an EVO without some character announcements, so Capcom took the opportunity this evening to show off the next two characters making up Street Fighter 6’s roster: the return of Juri, alongside Kimberl y, a fighter making her series debut.



You can see both in action below in this trailer. Juri makes her entrance with one of the slickest Akira slides I’ve seen for a while, while Kimberl y is described by Capcom as, uh, a “spunky new ninja”, who has special moves involving spray cans and a walkman:

Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly and Juri Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Of course this isn’t really the first time we’ve seen Kimberl y, who is the first playable African-American woman in Street Fighter series history. She was teased in the game’s announcement trailer, and we saw her full design (as well as Juri’s) in that art leak from a few months back.

That leak is probably going to spoil a lot of these announcements going forwards, at least a little, though I guess it has also got us wanting to see more of some of the cooler examples, like China’s A.K.I. and Italy’s glorious new gladiator.

Street Fighter 6 is due sometime next year.

