All Of Our Starfield Tips, Guides, News, And Reviews

Starfield is here and it’s easily one of the biggest video games of 2023, both in terms of how large its digital galaxy is and just how much hype is surrounding Bethesda’s latest RPG. So it should come as no surprise that we here at Kotaku have spent a lot of time covering it. From tips about how to sell your loot to reports on modding controversies and our thoughts on the game itself, we’ve written a lot of cool stuff about Starfield.
This article is meant to be your one-stop shop for all our Starfield posts, from the serious the silly. As the game settles in and we keep reporting, we’ll update this over the coming days, weeks, and months.
A good place to start might be our initial thoughts on the game’s first hours. And there’s a lot more below!
Starfield Tips And Guides
- 17 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Playing Starfield
- Starfield Factions: How To Join And What They’re All About
- Warning: Starfield Doesn’t Run Well On Steam Deck
- Where To Sell All The Stuff You Grabbed In Starfield
- You Can Get One Of Starfield’s Best Spacesuits Super Easily
- Starfield: Should You Rush Through The Main Quest?
- The 9 Least Essential Starfield Mods You Can Install Right Now
- Starfield’s Legendary Mantis Ship Is Well Worth The Trouble
The Good Starfield News
- Early Starfield Reviews Are Generally Positive, From Mild Disappointment To Glowing Praise
- First Tech Review Of Starfield Is Positive, Praising Performance On Xbox Series X/S
- Starfield Seems Like A (Mostly) Bug-Free Journey Through Space
- Starfield’s Missing DLSS Support Already Modded Into The Game
- Starfield Literally Saved A Couple From Death
- Wow, Starfield’s Lockpicking Minigame Is Really Fun
The Bad Starfield News
- Starfield’s Shipbuilding Seems Like A Frustrating Experience
- It Looks Like Starfield Has Major Accessibility Problems
- Help! I’m Trapped In Starfield’s Menus And Can’t Get Out
- Starfield’s Local Planet Map Is Horrible
- Starfield’s Most Popular Mod Sparks Paywall Controversy, Immediately Gets Pirated
The Starfield Leak Saga
- Starfield Fans Melting Down Over ‘Invisible Walls’ And Possible Limits Of Exploration
- Starfield Leaker Booked On Felony Charge After Allegedly Trying To Sell Stolen Copies
- Starfield Fan Banned From Subreddit For Narcing On Leaker To Cops
Starfield Odds & Ends
- Starfield’s Main Character Is Silent So The World Can Be Huge
- Bethesda Exec Writes Fake Doctor’s Note To Excuse Starfield Players From Work
- Starfield Players Are Filling Up Their Ships With Random Junk
- Starfield’s Companions Are A Blessing And A Curse
- My Pacifist Starfield Run Isn’t Going Great
- Starfield Doesn’t Require Fast Travel After All...Sort Of
- Someone’s Already Beat Starfield In Less Than 3 Hours
More to come? You bet. In the meantime, jump in your spaceship and start exploring. Maybe we’ll bump into you out there.