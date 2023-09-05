Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Feature

All Of Our Starfield Tips, Guides, News, And Reviews

Bethesda's biggest RPG yet is finally out. Here's everything we've written so far

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An image shows characters and props from Starfield.
Image: Bethesda / Kotaku

Starfield is here and it’s easily one of the biggest video games of 2023, both in terms of how large its digital galaxy is and just how much hype is surrounding Bethesda’s latest RPG. So it should come as no surprise that we here at Kotaku have spent a lot of time covering it. From tips about how to sell your loot to reports on modding controversies and our thoughts on the game itself, we’ve written a lot of cool stuff about Starfield.

Watch
The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Starfield
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This New Fantasy Beat 'Em Up Is Like Dragon's Crown With Druids
January 30, 2023
The Week In Games: Final Fantasy Farming Simulator
October 31, 2022

This article is meant to be your one-stop shop for all our Starfield posts, from the serious the silly. As the game settles in and we keep reporting, we’ll update this over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Advertisement

A good place to start might be our initial thoughts on the game’s first hours. And there’s a lot more below!

Starfield Tips And Guides

The Mantis' Razorleaf sits idle on a random planet in Starfield.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Good Starfield News

An image collage shows a thief lockpicking a door next to a spaceship.
Image: : Bethesda / Kotaku / Melnikov Dmitriy (Shutterstock)

The Bad Starfield News

Advertisement

The Starfield Leak Saga

A space snitch walks into a colony while a neon text box says "everyone disliked that."
Image: Bethesda / Kotaku
Advertisement

Starfield Odds & Ends

More to come? You bet. In the meantime, jump in your spaceship and start exploring. Maybe we’ll bump into you out there.