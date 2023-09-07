Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

Starfield’s Campaign Is A Lot Shorter Than You Think

You can finish Bethesda’s action role-playing game in less than a day, depending on how much you sleep

By
Ashley Bardhan
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Starfield character wearing a spacesuit looks out through his helmet.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

The average Starfield player is completing the main quest in Bethesda’s role-playing game in around 18 hours, the website How Long To Beat estimates. It takes around 49 hours to finish both the main quest and major side quests.

Watch
Diablo IV - Bear Bender Build
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Diablo IV's Strongholds Are A Great Way To Level Up This Season
July 24, 2023
The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History
August 17, 2023

Though, you should assume those numbers come with a couple of caveats. First, as of writing, How Long To Beat is basing its average off of a modest 72-person pool, one that is likely filled with particularly restless gamers (Starfield is still a sizzling hot release; it’s been out in Early Access since August 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern, but it didn’t officially release until September 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern).

Advertisement

Then, How Long To Beat currently says a “completionist” playthrough will take you 205 hours, or about eight-and-a-half days straight. Since the game hasn’t even been available to the public for that long, we can guess that that number comes from reviewers, or anyone else granted more hands-on time with the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More: Starfield Factions: How To Join And What They’re All About
Buy Starfield: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

As players continue to share tips and guides with each other and discover hidden quests or other juicy secrets, I anticipate that How Long To Beat’s average completion time will rise, and its “completionist” average will fall. If it helps, Bethesda head of publishing Pete Hines said earlier this summer that it took around 130 hours for Starfield to “really [...] get going” for him.

“Telling somebody, ‘Oh, I played Starfield for 40 hours’ tells you nothing about what that person has done,” he said at the time. But that’s just Pete Hines.

Read More: Bethesda Keeps Making The Same Game, For Better Or For Worse

No matter how long it takes you to play Starfield, you’ll likely have a more snuggly, enjoyable time if you’ve played other Bethesda epics, like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls.

Advertisement

“Like a warm, comforting, and utterly predictable bowl of oatmeal, Bethesda’s open-world adventures often feel very similar,” Kotaku staffer Zack Zwiezen writes. “I like a nice bowl of oatmeal, even if it’s not the most creative or fresh meal in the world. I find Bethesda’s RPGs comforting to return to. They all have tutorials, but I don’t really need them.”

Buy Starfield: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

 